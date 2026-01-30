Trump signals openness to Iran talks as US boosts naval presence

Shafaq News– Washington

US President Donald Trump indicated readiness for negotiations with Iran, even as Washington accelerates the deployment of additional naval forces to the Middle East.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Trump said Washington plans to engage Tehran but did not specify timing, format, or participants. He referenced the ongoing military buildup, noting that “very powerful ships” are moving toward Iran, adding, “It would be great if we didn’t have to use them.”

Trump has repeatedly warned that the United States could act if Iran resumes violent crackdowns or moves to revive its nuclear program, particularly after Israeli and US strikes in June 2025 targeted key nuclear facilities. He stressed that any renewed nuclear activity would draw a response.

According to The Wall Street Journal, Trump has reviewed military options ranging from extensive air campaigns against regime and Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) sites to limited strikes on “symbolic targets,” with scenarios allowing escalation if Tehran fails to halt nuclear advances. Reuters, citing Western officials, reported that the administration is also considering measures targeting Iranian officials linked to violence, as advisers evaluate steps aimed at long-term strategic impact.

Tehran, meanwhile, has warned that any US attack, limited or large-scale, would be treated as an “all-out war,” with IRGC commander Mohammad Pakpour declaring that Iran has its “finger on the trigger.”

