Iranian Consulate in Al-Sulaymaniyah hosts memorial for Khamenei

Shafaq News- Al-Sulaymaniyah

The Iranian Consulate in Al-Sulaymaniyah held a memorial ceremony on Tuesday for former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, with participation from Kurdish political leaders, party representatives, and officials from across Iraqi Kurdistan.

Shafaq News correspondent said participants offered condolences to consulate officials and conveyed messages emphasizing the importance of maintaining bilateral relations and supporting regional stability amid ongoing tensions.

The escalation began on February 28, when the United States and Israel launched strikes on Iranian targets, causing extensive destruction and civilian casualties, and killing Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei along with several senior Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) commanders. Iran subsequently carried out retaliatory operations affecting Iraq, Israel, Jordan, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, and Saudi Arabia.