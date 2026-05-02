Iraqi Kurdistan rejects US weapons claims, moves for legal action

Shafaq News- Erbil

The Kurdistan Region’s Ministry of Interior on Saturday denied claims by a guest on Al-Sulaymaniyah-based Channel 8 that US weapons were stored at one of its facilities in Erbil, announcing plans to pursue legal action against the channel and the participant.

The ministry said that “those responsible for seizing the weapons are attempting to divert attention by spreading misinformation and shaping public opinion.” It called on the channel and the guest to present evidence before the courts or face legal consequences for “false accusations.”