Iraqi Kurdistan rejects US weapons claims, moves for legal action
Shafaq News- Erbil
The Kurdistan Region’s Ministry of Interior on Saturday denied claims by a guest on Al-Sulaymaniyah-based Channel 8 that US weapons were stored at one of its facilities in Erbil, announcing plans to pursue legal action against the channel and the participant.
The ministry said that “those responsible for seizing the weapons are attempting to divert attention by spreading misinformation and shaping public opinion.” It called on the channel and the guest to present evidence before the courts or face legal consequences for “false accusations.”
Political analyst Mohammed Hawrami told Channel8 that no political party or Kurdish leadership figure has taken possession of US-supplied weapons for personal use. pic.twitter.com/pTZOROIsaj— Channel 8 English (@Channel8English) May 2, 2026