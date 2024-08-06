Iraq’s Interior Ministry reports arrests in currency smuggling case

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Iraqi Interior Ministry spokesperson Brig. Gen. Muqdad Miri announced the arrest of 26 individuals involved in currency smuggling during the first half of 2024.

In a press conference held in Baghdad, Brig. Gen. Miri stated that a total of 4,076 individuals had been apprehended for various crimes over the past six months.

He also informed the public that any citizen can report crimes or seek assistance via the emergency number 911, which will be activated soon.