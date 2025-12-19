President Barzani congratulates Barham Salih on UNHCR appointment

Shafaq News – Erbil

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani congratulated Dr. Barham Salih on his appointment as the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

In a statement on Friday, Barzani said the appointment reflects international confidence in Salih’s abilities, experience, and political and diplomatic standing, describing it as a source of pride for the Kurdistan Region and Iraq and expressing confidence that his experience will help address refugee suffering amid ongoing global displacement.

The UN General Assembly elected former Iraqi President Barham Salih on Thursday by acclamation. His nomination was put forward by UN Secretary-General António Guterres to succeed Italian diplomat Filippo Grandi, who has led the agency since 2016.