Iraqi Interior Ministry: No tolerance for attacks on public interests in Dhi Qar

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, the Iraqi Interior Ministry affirmed its commitment to protecting demonstrators in Dhi Qar province in southern Iraq.

During a press conference held at the Dhi Qar police headquarters, Interior Ministry spokesman Brig. Gen. Muqdad Miri noted that Iraqi provinces, including Dhi Qar, are experiencing security improvements and progress. However, he acknowledged that "Dhi Qar is experiencing incidents that are somewhat different from those in other provinces, which is unfortunate."

“The ministry will not tolerate the burning of tires, road blockades, or attacks on public interests,” Miri said. “The voice of the state and the law must prevail in Dhi Qar.”

For his part, the police chief of Dhi Qar province, Maj. Gen. Najah Al-Abadi stated, “There are malicious attempts to distort the truth,” stressing his support for demonstrators “within the framework allowed by the constitution and the law.”

“The trust placed in the police by the provincial government and citizens compels us to prevent any street burning or disruption of public interests,” he added.

On Friday, hundreds of protesters gathered in Al-Haboubi Square in Nasiriyah, the provincial capital, demanding the release of those arrested and the dismissal of what they call "vindictive" legal cases against them.

According to Shafaq News Agency’s correspondent, 26 people were injured during the clashes, including 17 security personnel, two of whom are officers. Nine protesters sustained injuries, all of which were described as bruises.

The protests came after the newly appointed police chief Al-Abadi sparked outrage among local activists following a wave of arrests, threats, and his description of demonstrators as "criminals and dark forces."

In response, Dhi Qar Provincial Council convened an emergency session attended by several council members and two Iraqi MPs, leading to key decisions aimed at de-escalating tensions between security forces and protesters.