5 killed by Sudan security forces amid renewed protests, activists say

Shafaq News/ Sudanese security forces fired live ammunition and tear gas on Saturday to disperse protesters denouncing the military's tightening grip on the country, killing at least five and wounding several others, activists said.

The violence came as thousands of pro-democracy protesters yet again took to the streets across Sudan to rally against the military's takeover last month. The coup has drawn international criticism and massive protests in the streets of the capital of Khartoum and elsewhere in the country.

Security forces used tear gas to disperse protesters in different locations Saturday. At least five protesters were killed, four by gunfire and one from a tear gas canister, and several others were wounded according to the Sudan Doctors Committee.

The rallies, organized by the pro-democracy movement, came two days after coup leader Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan reappointed himself head of the Sovereign Council, Sudan's interim governing body.

Thursday's move angered the pro-democracy alliance and frustrated the United States and other countries that have urged the generals to reverse their coup.

"For me, this is an illegitimate council and this was a unilateral decision that was taken by Burhan alone," said protester Wigdan Abbas, a 45-year-old health-care worker. "It was a decision by one person … without consulting the coalition for freedom and change."

The Sudanese military seized power on Oct. 25, dissolving the transitional government and arresting dozens of officials and politicians.

The takeover upended a fragile planned transition to democratic rule, more than two years after a popular uprising forced the removal of longtime autocrat Omar al-Bashir and his Islamist government.

Saturday's protests were organized by the Sudanese Professionals Association and the so-called Resistance Committees, both of which were primary forces behind the uprising against al-Bashir in April 2019.

Other political parties and movements joined the call, and the Sudan Doctors Committee is also part of the pro-democracy movement.

The movement has opposed the return to the power-sharing deal that established the deposed transitional government late in 2019 and demanded a full handover to civilians to lead the transition to democracy.

Source: The Associated Press