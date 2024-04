Shafaq News/ Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani is scheduled to visit Saudi Arabia later this month, a government source revealed on Thursday.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that al-Sudani's visit is to participate in the World Economic Forum's special meeting, hosted by Riyadh on April 28 and 29.

This visit comes on the heels of al-Sudani's multi-day trip to the United States last week.