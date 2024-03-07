Iraqi PM entrusts a Malaysian company with Baghdad Metro and Karbala-Najaf railway projects

Shafaq News / Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani welcomed on Thursday the appointment of Tan Sri Kuna Sittampalam, the CEO of the HSS and CHSS Malaysian Alliance, as the consultant for the Baghdad Metro and the Karbala-Najaf Railway projects.

According to a statement from the Prime Minister's Media Office, Al-Sudani received the President of the Malaysian companies in Baghdad, in the presence of the Malaysian Charge d'Affaires in Iraq, Muhammad Shahir Sabiruddin.

The meeting reviewed the “alliance's work on the Baghdad Metro and the Najaf-Karbala train projects, discussing the steps taken in preparation and planning for the projects at all stages.” Additionally, “they explored ways to overcome any obstacles or challenges that might affect the project's timeline.”

During the meeting, Al-Sudani expressed “Iraq's desire to strengthen its relations with Malaysia and welcomed the entry of reputable Malaysian companies into the Iraqi market.”

“He emphasized the government's commitment to facilitating the work of these companies and strengthening their ties with their counterparts in the Iraqi private sector, especially after the reopening of the Malaysian embassy in Baghdad.”

“The Prime Minister conveyed his greetings to his Malaysian counterpart, Anwar Ibrahim, expressing his anticipation of official visits between the two countries at the earliest opportunity to enhance bilateral relations in various fields.”

Tan Sri Kuna Sittampalam, on his part, affirmed his company's desire to “expand cooperation with Iraq and engage in diverse partnerships.”

He mentioned the company's “commitment to training Iraqi personnel for further integration into the implementation of the metro and train projects.”