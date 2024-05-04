Qatar considers closing Hamas office amid mediation role reassessment

Shafaq News/ Qatar is considering the closure of Hamas's political office as part of a wider review of its role as a mediator in the conflict between Israel and the Palestinian militant group, a Qatari government official familiar with the reassessment told Reuters.

The Gulf state is deliberating whether to allow Hamas to continue operating its political office, with the broader review including the possibility of ceasing its mediation efforts in the ongoing seven-month conflict, the official told Reuters.

"If Qatar isn't going to be mediating, they won't see a point in keeping the political office. So that is a part of the reassessment," the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The official could not confirm whether Hamas would be asked to leave Doha if Qatar decides to close its office. However, Qatar's review is said to be influenced by the actions of Israel and Hamas during the current negotiations.

A report from The Washington Post on Friday quoted an unnamed U.S. official stating that Washington had advised Doha to expel Hamas if the group continues to reject a ceasefire deal with Israel.

Earlier this month, The Wall Street Journal reported that Hamas's political leadership is exploring options to move its operations out of Qatar due to increasing pressure over hostage-for-truce negotiations. Arab officials cited in the WSJ report mentioned that Hamas has contacted two regional countries, including Oman, about relocating its leaders.

Qatar has been hosting Hamas's political leaders since 2012. Ismail Haniyeh, Hamas's leader, resides in Doha and has traveled frequently to countries such as Turkiye since a deadly raid by Hamas on southern Israel on Oct. 7.

In response to rumors about potential relocations to Iraq, Syria, or Turkiye, Hamas's political bureau member Mousa Abu Marzouq clarified that Jordan would be the next destination for Hamas leaders if they were to leave Qatar, citing Jordan's supportive stance towards Palestinian resistance.

In turn, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan expressed doubt about Hamas leaving Qatar, stating that there were no indications that Doha intended to ask the group to depart.

Qatar's Foreign Ministry spokesman, Majed al-Ansari, also confirmed that there are no plans to end Hamas's presence in Doha as long as Qatar's mediation efforts continue.