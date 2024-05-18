Iraq ranks seventh in Turkish real estate purchases in April

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, the Turkish Statistical Institute announced that Iraqis ranked seventh among the countries that purchased Turkish real estate last April.

The Institute reported that house sales decreased by 50.3%, with 1272 houses comared with April 2023.

Most purchased houses are in Antalya (454,) Istanbul (407,) and Mersin (149.).

The report reveals that Russians topped the list of foreign real estate buyers in Turkiye in April, acquiring 293 homes. Iranians secured the second position with 117 homes, followed by Ukraine (91 homes), Germany (70 houses,) Kazakhstan (57 homes), Azerbijan (54 houses,) and Iraqi (42 houses).