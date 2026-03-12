Iran says US aircraft shot down in western Iraq

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iraqi Resistance factions shot down by missiles a US refueling aircraft in western Iraq, Iranian state television reported, citing Khatam Al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, adding that the aircraft’s crew was killed.

Earlier, US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced that a US KC-135 refueling aircraft crashed in western Iraq during Operation Epic Fury, clarifying that the incident occurred in friendly airspace, adding that the incident “was not due to hostile fire or friendly fire.”