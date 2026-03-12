Drone shot down near Baghdad Airport for second time
2026-03-12T23:38:38+00:00
Shafaq News- Baghdad
Iraq’s air defenses intercepted and destroyed, for the second time in a few hours, a drone attempting to approach the US Diplomatic Support Center at Baghdad International Airport, a security source told Shafaq News on Thursday.
The source said the drone was detected heading toward the secure perimeter of the facility and was neutralized before reaching its target. No casualties or damage were reported.