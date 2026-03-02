Air defenses down two drones in Baghdad, Nineveh

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Security forces shot down a locally made drone that flew near Mosul Dam in northern Nineveh province, the Joint Operations Command (JOC) said on Monday.

In a statement, the JOC noted that its forces “will continue to implement measures to secure vital facilities, prevent sabotage, and protect public interests.”

In Baghdad, a security source told Shafaq News that air defense systems downed another unidentified drone near Victoria Base at Baghdad International Airport without causing casualties or material damage, while authorities imposed a photography ban following the incident.

Meanwhile, the Security Media Cell denied reports circulating on social media and media outlets alleging that the commander-in-chief of the armed forces had ordered the withdrawal or redeployment of security or military units from their positions in western Iraq. The Cell urged media outlets and social media users to rely on official statements and exercise accuracy.

The incidents come amid a sharp rise in drone activity and airstrikes across Iraq since February 28, following the outbreak of direct hostilities between the United States, Israel, and Iran. Iraqi air defenses have intercepted multiple drones near key military installations in Baghdad, Nineveh, Dhi Qar, and the Kurdistan Region, while several airstrikes have targeted positions of the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) in Al-Anbar, Babil, Diyala, and Al-Muthanna, resulting in casualties.

