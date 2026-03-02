Iraqi factions claim 28 new attacks

Shafaq News- Baghdad

The “Islamic Resistance in Iraq” claimed on Monday that it carried out 28 attacks using dozens of rockets and drones against “enemy bases in Iraq and the region”, adding that operations started since dawn on Monday.

On Saturday, the same factions said it had conducted 16 operations using multiple drones across Iraq and the wider region, and on Sunday, it claimed responsibility for 23 additional strikes.

Earlier, US and Israeli forces struck Iran, targeting senior Iranian leaders, including Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, his adviser Ali Shamkhani, and several military figures such as the defense minister and the commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). In response, Iran targeted Israel and US bases across the Gulf States and the Kurdistan Region, and shelled towers and airports in several Gulf countries, including the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait.