Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

For the second week in a row, U.S. continue to upscale crude imports, EIA says

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-10-24T06:24:37+0000
For the second week in a row, U.S. continue to upscale crude imports, EIA says

Shafaq News/ U.S. imports of crude oil from Iraq averaged 239 thousand barrels per day (bpd) last week, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said on Sunday, amid a drop in its appetite during the same period.

In its weekly report on U.S. oil imports, EIA Said that the U.S. imports from eight countries averaged 4.91 million bpd this week, down by 584 thousand bpd compared to last week's 5.485 million bpd.

During the same period, the U.S. oil imports from Iraq stood at 239 thousand bpd, 51 thousand bpd above the week before (188 thousand bpd).

Canada remains the top boost of the U.S. oil imports with 3.254 million bpd, followed by Mexico and Saudi Arabia with 462 and 319 thousand bpd, respectively. Columbia is fourth with 211 thousand bpd. Brasil and Nigeria supplied the U.S. with 208 and 137 thousand bpd, respectively, while Trinidad and Tobago exported 71 thousand bpd to the US.

The united states did not import a single barrel from Russia and Ecuador this week.

related

Energy transition a political risk nightmare for least competitive oil producers, Company

Date: 2021-03-25 06:40:10
Energy transition a political risk nightmare for least competitive oil producers, Company

Iraq ranks 29th in the lowest oil prices list

Date: 2020-08-23 09:40:29
Iraq ranks 29th in the lowest oil prices list

US: Iraq among the country's top five exporters of crude oil

Date: 2020-09-06 10:02:41
US: Iraq among the country's top five exporters of crude oil

Iraq to raise its production capacity to 280,000 barrels/day

Date: 2020-09-06 12:31:01
Iraq to raise its production capacity to 280,000 barrels/day

Iraqi Oil Minister: $ 80 US/barrel would help Iraq meet the budget's expenditures

Date: 2021-02-07 07:32:47
Iraqi Oil Minister: $ 80 US/barrel would help Iraq meet the budget's expenditures

Iraq’ oil exports to the United States increased in last week

Date: 2021-06-19 06:49:46
Iraq’ oil exports to the United States increased in last week

Iraq to reduce 400,000 barrel from its oil production

Date: 2020-08-06 15:41:05
Iraq to reduce 400,000 barrel from its oil production

U.S. increases crude imports from Iraq, EIA said

Date: 2021-09-04 07:14:27
U.S. increases crude imports from Iraq, EIA said