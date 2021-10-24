For the second week in a row, U.S. continue to upscale crude imports, EIA says

Shafaq News/ U.S. imports of crude oil from Iraq averaged 239 thousand barrels per day (bpd) last week, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said on Sunday, amid a drop in its appetite during the same period.

In its weekly report on U.S. oil imports, EIA Said that the U.S. imports from eight countries averaged 4.91 million bpd this week, down by 584 thousand bpd compared to last week's 5.485 million bpd.

During the same period, the U.S. oil imports from Iraq stood at 239 thousand bpd, 51 thousand bpd above the week before (188 thousand bpd).

Canada remains the top boost of the U.S. oil imports with 3.254 million bpd, followed by Mexico and Saudi Arabia with 462 and 319 thousand bpd, respectively. Columbia is fourth with 211 thousand bpd. Brasil and Nigeria supplied the U.S. with 208 and 137 thousand bpd, respectively, while Trinidad and Tobago exported 71 thousand bpd to the US.

The united states did not import a single barrel from Russia and Ecuador this week.