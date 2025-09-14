Iraq ranks fourth among top oil exporters to US last week

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq ranked fourth among the largest oil-exporting countries to the United States during the last week, according to data released on Sunday by the US Energy Information Administration (EIA).

The EIA said US crude imports from ten major suppliers averaged 5.56 million barrels per day, an increase of 293,000 barrels per day from the previous week’s 5.85 million.

Iraq’s exports to the US averaged 231 barrels per day, down by 72,000 from the week before, when shipments reached 303,000 barrels per day.

The bulk of US imports last week came from Canada at an average of 3.89 million barrels per day. Mexico followed with 361,000 barrels per day, Saudi Arabia with 251,000, and Brazil with 231,000.

According to the EIA, US crude imports from Nigeria averaged 226,000 barrels per day, from Ecuador 188,000, from Venezuela 49,000, from Libya 88,000, and from Colombia 46,000.