U.S. oil imports from Iraq increase by 14,000 barrels per day: EIA

Shafaq News/ The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) on Sunday reported that Iraq's oil exports to the United States increased by 14,000 barrels per day last week.

According to the EIA's weekly petroleum status report, U.S. crude oil imports from eight major exporters averaged 5.249 million barrels per day (b/d) last week, down 393,000 b/d from the previous week.

Iraq's oil exports to the U.S. averaged 240,000 b/d last week, up from 226,000 b/d the previous week.

Canada remained the top source of U.S. crude oil imports last week, with an average of 3.766 million b/d, followed by Mexico (569,000 b/d) and Brazil (234,000 b/d).

Other major suppliers included Nigeria (165,000 b/d), Saudi Arabia (139,000 b/d), Colombia (71,000 b/d), and Libya (61,000 b/d). The EIA, however, did not report any crude oil imports from Ecuador or Russia last week.