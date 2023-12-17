Iraq's oil exports to US dropped last week
Shafaq News / The U.S. Energy Information Administration announced on Sunday that Iraq's oil exports to America had decreased over the past week.
According to a table released by the EIA, the average U.S. imports of crude oil from nine major countries were 5.506 million barrels per day, down by 1.36 million barrels compared to the preceding week, which stood at 6.542 million barrels per day.
The administration further detailed that Iraq's oil exports to the U.S. amounted to 85 thousand barrels per day during the previous week, a decrease of 81 thousand barrels per day from the preceding week's average of 178 thousand barrels per day.
It highlighted that the highest oil revenues for the U.S. in the past week came from Canada at an average of 3.572 million barrels per day, followed by Mexico at an average of 633 million barrels per day. Saudi Arabia's oil revenues averaged 316 thousand barrels per day, followed by Brazil at 255 thousand barrels per day.