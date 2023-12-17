Iraq's oil exports to US dropped last week

Shafaq News / The U.S. Energy Information Administration announced on Sunday that Iraq's oil exports to America had decreased over the past week.

According to a table released by the EIA, the average U.S. imports of crude oil from nine major countries were 5.506 million barrels per day, down by 1.36 million barrels compared to the preceding week, which stood at 6.542 million barrels per day.

The administration further detailed that Iraq's oil exports to the U.S. amounted to 85 thousand barrels per day during the previous week, a decrease of 81 thousand barrels per day from the preceding week's average of 178 thousand barrels per day.