Iraq exported over 5 million oil barrels to US in December

Shafaq News / The United States Energy Information Administration announced on Monday that Iraq's oil exports to the US exceeded 5 million barrels during the past month of December.

According to a table published by the administration, Iraq exported 5.611 million barrels of crude oil to America last December, averaging 181 thousand barrels per day. This was an increase from November when Iraqi oil exports to America totaled 5.130 million barrels with an average of 171 thousand barrels per day.

Additionally, it was revealed that Iraq exported crude oil to US with an average of 85 thousand barrels per day in the first week of January. In the second week, the average was 22 thousand barrels per day, escalating significantly to 380 thousand barrels per day in the third week. The fourth week's exports averaged 239 thousand barrels per day.