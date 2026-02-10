Iraq security brief: Killings, bombings, and terror busts

Shafaq News

Below is a summary of key security and public safety incidents reported across Iraq on Tuesday, February 10.

Iraq Arrests 29+ Residency Violators (Diyala)

Diyala Police said forces detained more than 29 foreigners of various nationalities for violating residency conditions during a province-wide sweep targeting irregular labor.

Father Beheads 6-Year-Old Son (Saladin)

A security source said a father killed his six-year-old child by cutting his throat in Tel Naqar, in Jabbara subdistrict, southeast of Tuz Khurmatu. The suspect, described as suffering from a mental illness and previously restrained at home, was arrested at the scene.

Sound Bomb Targets Sheikhi Hussainiya (Basra)

Unknown attackers threw a sound bomb at a hussainiya linked to followers of Sheikhi leader Sheikh Alaa al-Sheikh Mujtaba in Al-Madina district, north of Basra, with no injuries reported. The attack comes amid internal tensions within the Sheikhi community; a security source previously reported a Saturday assault on a mosque tied to the same leader that killed two people and wounded five.

“Al-Anbar Cell” Dismantles (Al-Anbar)

The Iraqi National Security Service said it broke up what it described as a complex terrorist cell after more than a year of intelligence work, arresting a suspect known as “Abu Ayman Al-Rawi,” whom it identified as the group’s “Wali of Al-Anbar,” as he allegedly wore an explosive belt before an attack. The agency said additional arrests followed, including suspects tied to transport, logistics, booby-trapped drone production, and a “chemical file.”

Four-Vehicle Crash Injures Seven (Maysan)

A security source said seven people were injured, some critically, when four vehicles collided on the Amarah–Al-Mashrah road.

Third Suicide in 24 Hours (Baghdad)

A security source said a 2005-born man working at the Kadhimiya shrine died by hanging inside his home in Al-Hurriya area. The same source reported the death of a 2005-born woman from suspected poisoning in Al-Rashid subdistrict south of Baghdad, adding that a forensics expert ordered an investigation after doubts emerged over the family’s account that she had been handling rat poison.