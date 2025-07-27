Iraq to launch cross-border rail linking Basra and Iran

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq’s Ministry of Transport announced on Sunday the imminent launch of the Basra–Shalamcheh railway project, a 36-kilometer cross-border line aimed at easing pilgrim traffic and strengthening regional connectivity.

Ministry spokesperson Maytham al-Safi told Shafaq News that preliminary work is underway, including demining, land clearance, and final administrative steps. A contract signing with the executing company is expected soon, with construction to follow.

“The railway will enable the movement of over five million Iraqi and Iranian visitors annually, especially during religious seasons,” al-Safi said.

Currently, pilgrims arriving by train from Iran must transfer at the border to reach Basra and continue toward Karbala. The new link will close that gap, integrating with Iraq’s internal lines, including the active Basra–Karbala and Basra–Baghdad corridors.

Construction is expected to take 36 months. Last year, the ministry operated 17 trains during peak pilgrimage periods and is prepared to scale up this year based on demand.

Al-Safi said the project is central to Iraq’s plans to modernize its transport infrastructure and deepen regional ties. The government has earmarked $150M for the line, which also forms part of a broader initiative to connect major religious sites in Iraq and Iran.