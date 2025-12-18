ISIS-affiliated Telegram post hails Sydney shooting

Shafaq News – Sydney

An ISIS-linked Telegram channel circulated a message on Thursday praising the recent deadly attack in Sydney, without formally claiming responsibility.

The message followed the Sunday shooting at a Jewish holiday gathering in the Bondi area of the city that resulted in multiple fatalities. Australian authorities have not confirmed any direct operational link between ISIS and the incident.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said earlier this week that initial assessments suggested the attacker was influenced by ISIS ideology, adding that investigators were treating the incident as an act of terrorism.

Meanwhile, Australian police announced that inquiries are continuing to establish the full circumstances of the attack and to assess any potential connections to extremist groups.