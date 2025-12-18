Washington sanctions two more ICC judges

Shafaq News – Washington

The United States on Thursday imposed sanctions on two International Criminal Court (ICC) judges, accusing them of involvement in “politicized actions targeting Israel.”

According to the State Department’s statement, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the punitive measures against Judge Gocha Lordkipanidze of Georgia and Judge Erdenebalsuren Damdin of Mongolia were issued under Executive Order 14203, which authorizes sanctions against ICC officials.

Rubio argued that the two judges played direct roles in actions linked to investigating, arresting, detaining, or prosecuting Israelis “without Israel’s consent,” as well as their participation in a December 15 majority ruling that rejected an Israeli appeal.

Today, the Trump Administration is sanctioning two International Criminal Court judges directly engaged in politicized and illegitimate actions against Israel. The United States has been clear: we will continue to respond with significant and tangible consequences to protect… — Secretary Marco Rubio (@SecRubio) December 18, 2025

The move comes amid longstanding US opposition to the ICC’s handling of cases involving Israel and follow heightened tensions after the court issued arrest warrants for several figures, including Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

US officials maintain that the ICC lacks jurisdiction over Israel, which is not a court member, and continue to denounce what they view as judicial overreach directed at Israeli leaders.