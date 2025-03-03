Arab Parliament vows to ICC evidence against Israel

Shafaq News/ On Monday, an Arab Parliament delegation delivered a letter to the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC) regarding alleged crimes committed by Israel against the Palestinian people.

Led by Iraqi lawmaker Ahmed Al-Jubouri, the delegation met with ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan and his legal team. During the meeting, the Arab Parliament outlined its efforts in support of the Palestinian cause, including the formation of a specialized team tasked with filing a complaint against Israel for alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity.

They also submitted a letter from the Speaker of the Arab Parliament reaffirming the body's commitment to presenting evidence and documentation about the “crimes committed by Israel” as soon as possible.

Additionally, the delegation expressed interest in hosting the ICC prosecutor at a future parliamentary session to discuss the progress of the Palestine case at the court.

The Arab Parliament previously established a team to document war crimes and violations committed during the Israeli offensive from October 2023 until the declaration of a ceasefire, in preparation for submission to the ICC.