Iraq retains top 60 spot in FIFA World Rankings

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq held 58th place in the FIFA World Rankings released on Monday, unchanged despite reaching the quarter-finals of the 2025 Arab Cup.

FIFA data showed Iraq ranked seventh in Asia with 1,436.94 points, trailing continental leaders Japan, Iran, South Korea, Australia, Uzbekistan, and Qatar.

Iraq’s Arab Cup campaign, which ended in a 1–0 defeat to Jordan, yielded a limited points gain under FIFA’s Elo-based system, which factors in match results, opponent strength, and the importance of fixtures.

The national team’s highest-ever FIFA position was 39th in October 2004. Iraq qualified once for the World Cup in 1986 and won the AFC Asian Cup in 2007.

Since 2023, the side has been coached by Jesus Casas, overseeing World Cup qualifying and regional tournaments. Iraq has won the Arab Cup a record four times, with its most recent title in 2012.