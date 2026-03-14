Tehran denies involvement in Erbil, Kuwait strikes

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran on Saturday rejected any role in recent drone attacks on the Lanas oil refinery in Erbil and a radar installation in Kuwait, accusing the United States and Israel of carrying out the operations.

A military source speaking to Tasnim News Agency described the attacks as a “false flag,” unconnected to Iran or resistance factions, noting that Washington and Tel Aviv target civilian and economic infrastructure that falls outside Iran’s strategic objectives.

Earlier today, a drone strike hit the Lanas oil refinery, triggering a fire that later forced the facility to shut down.