Iran, Kuwait continue discussions on Arash oil and gas field

Shafaq News / Nasser Kanani, the spokesperson for the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, has commented on the ongoing discussions regarding the Arash oil and gas field.

In response to queries about the matter, Kanani stated that this issue, along with the delineation of maritime boundaries, was among the topics addressed by Iran and Kuwait. The latest round of legal and technical negotiations took place in Tehran on March 13, 2023, between senior delegations from both countries' foreign ministries.

The spokesperson further added, "The issues related to the demarcation of maritime boundaries and the exploitation of shared hydrocarbon resources, taking into account mutual interests and the principle of good neighborliness with all neighboring states, including Kuwait, have always been of great concern to the Islamic Republic of Iran."

Concluding his statement, Kanani affirmed, "The policy of the thirteenth government is based on dialogue, cooperation, and engagement, and the matters pertaining to both countries will be pursued within this framework."

It is worth noting that the Kuwaiti Minister of Oil previously made peculiar assertions, claiming that the Arash gas field belongs to his country and Saudi Arabia, while insisting that Iran must first adhere to the delineation of maritime boundaries. (Reuters)