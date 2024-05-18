Al-Mashhadani leads in the parliament speaker race: source

Shafaq News/ A source on Saturday revealed that Mahmoud al-Mashhadani, the candidate from the Takadom (Progress) alliance, is leading the race for the Iraqi parliament speaker position.

Recent updates suggest he is the frontrunner to succeed Mohammed al-Halboosi, who was removed from office by a judicial decision.

The source informed Shafaq News Agency that blocs including Takadom, Sadiqoun, Badr, State of Law, and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan, as well as lawmakers from Kirkuk, are all expected to vote for al-Mashhadani.

"The parliamentary majority is leaning towards voting for al-Mashhadani as the new Speaker of the Council of Representatives," the source stated.

Earlier today, the Iraqi parliament convened to elect a new speaker, following the removal of Mohammed al-Halboosi nearly six months ago.

The source revealed that individual lawmakers are holding meetings independently from their bloc leaders to choose the new speaker.