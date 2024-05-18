Iraqi parliament convenes to elect a new speaker

Iraqi parliament convenes to elect a new speaker
2024-05-18T12:09:25+00:00

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Parliament convened on Saturday to elect a new Speaker, replacing Mohammed al-Halboosi who was dismissed last year.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that Acting Speaker Muhsen al-Mandalawi opened the session after a quorum of 180 lawmakers from various parliamentary blocs was reached. The parliament was scheduled to vote on electing a new Speaker.

The parliament also voted to extend the current legislative term for 30 days and finalized the discussion and voting on the draft law on official holidays.

Related News arrow right header.svg

Shafaq Live
Shafaq Live
English
English
Radio radio icon