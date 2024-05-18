Iraqi parliament convenes to elect a new speaker

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Parliament convened on Saturday to elect a new Speaker, replacing Mohammed al-Halboosi who was dismissed last year.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that Acting Speaker Muhsen al-Mandalawi opened the session after a quorum of 180 lawmakers from various parliamentary blocs was reached. The parliament was scheduled to vote on electing a new Speaker.

The parliament also voted to extend the current legislative term for 30 days and finalized the discussion and voting on the draft law on official holidays.