Iraq’s Al-Hakim may quit next government over PM nomination

Shafaq News– Baghdad

Iraq’s National Wisdom (Al-Hikma) Movement leader Ammar Al-Hakim is considering withdrawing from the next government if the Shiite Coordination Framework (CF) proceeds with a prime ministerial nominee he opposes, a source revealed on Sunday.

The source told Shafaq News that Al-Hakim has reservations about several figures under consideration, arguing that returning to centralized decision-making or excluding key political partners would complicate government formation and undermine post-election consensus.

The stance comes as the CF, the largest bloc in parliament, intensifies talks to name a prime minister following certification of the November 2025 election results. A source within the framework previously said caretaker Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani withdrew from the race during a recent meeting of Shiite leaders, opening the way for State of Law Coalition leader Nouri Al-Maliki to emerge as the leading candidate with backing from most CF factions.

Al-Hakim was the only major CF leader to oppose that move, seeking guidance from Iraq’s Shiite top religious authority in Najaf, according to the source. The Marja’iya later reiterated its long-standing position of non-interference in the nomination process.

Under Iraq’s post-2003 power-sharing system, the presidency is reserved for a Kurd, the premiership for a Shiite, and the speakership for a Sunni Arab.

Read more: Nouri Al-Maliki: A name that still divides and tests the politics of memory