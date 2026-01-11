Al-Sistani reiterates non-intervention in Iraq’s prime minister choice

Shafaq News– Najaf

Iraq’s top Shiite religious authority, Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani, has reaffirmed his refusal to intervene in the selection of a candidate for prime minister, maintaining the Marja’iya’s long-standing distance from government formation.

According to information obtained by Shafaq News on Sunday, Mohammed Reza al-Sistani, the cleric’s eldest son, delivered the response to a recent message from the Coordination Framework (CF) —the Shiite alliance that recently emerged as the largest parliamentary bloc— and voiced discomfort over its repeated efforts to involve the authority.

Widely regarded as the highest religious authority for Iraq’s Shiite community, al-Sistani commands the allegiance of millions of followers who turn to him for guidance on religious, social, and political matters. An informed source previously told Shafaq News that the Framework sought guidance last month from the Najaf-based Marja’iya on government formation and potential nominees, but received no response, consistent with its long-standing refusal to engage directly with political actors.

Under Iraq’s post-2003 power-sharing arrangement, the presidency is allocated to a Kurd, the premiership to a Shiite, and the speakership to a Sunni Arab. Talks within the CF on forming the next government continue, amid public debate over a possible third term for former prime minister Nouri al-Maliki.

