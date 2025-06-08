Iraq’s Parliament divided ahead of post-Eid session

Shafaq News/ Iraq’s Parliament is bracing for a tense post-Eid al-Adha session, as lawmakers remain divided over key legislative proposals ahead of the November 11 elections.

A political source previously told Shafaq News that factions within the Shiite-led Coordination Framework have tentatively agreed to push a series of amendments, including a new electoral system. The draft would allocate 80% of a party’s votes to its top candidate, with the remaining 20% distributed among others—a move intended to consolidate political power and curb vote fragmentation.

Lawmakers are also set to revisit stalled bills, including revisions to the Oil and Gas Law and the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) Law, aimed at reinforcing oversight of Iraq’s energy and security sectors.

Still, internal rifts threaten progress. Speaking to our agency, MP Mansour al-Muraid, a member of the Energy and Electricity Committee, questioned the timing and political intent behind the legislative push, warning that any law passed now could be framed as a “partisan win,” further delaying consensus. He expects the electoral reform and other proposals to be postponed until the next parliamentary term.

Al-Muraid also downplayed the likelihood of resolving the long-running Oil and Gas dispute, citing persistent friction between Baghdad and Erbil. “The current political climate isn’t conducive to compromise.”

Meanwhile, MP Najat al-Taie of the Azm Alliance acknowledged behind-the-scenes efforts to secure quorum when Parliament reconvenes, which could help move select bills forward. However, she noted that only the electoral amendment enjoys broad enough backing for swift passage, while most proposals remain stalled by a lack of agreement.

Notably, Azm, led by Muthanna al-Samarrai, has emerged as the largest Sunni bloc. It includes influential political figures such as former Parliament Speaker Osama al-Nujaifi, former Deputy Prime Minister Rafi al-Issawi, and the Justice and Benevolence Movement (Harakat al-Adl wal-Ihsan).