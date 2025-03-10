CF condemns "massacres" in Syria, calls for international intervention

Shafaq News/ On Monday, the Iraqi Coordination Framework condemned the "massacres" in Syria's coastal region that have taken place this week, urging the international community to intervene and protect civilians.

In a statement issued by its media office, the CF condemned the "massacres against innocent civilians in sisterly Syria," calling on the international community to play its role in protecting them.

The CF also expressed its wishes for stability and security in Syria and called for humanitarian aid to be provided to the people, particularly with the intensifying cold weather.

The meeting also addressed Iraq's public service situation, particularly energy and electricity, and urged continued service provision, according to the statement.

Earlier this week, the Syrian coast witnessed deadly events, with more than 1,000 people reportedly killed, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

On Sunday, the Syrian presidency announced the formation of an "independent national committee" to investigate the events in the coastal region. The committee's mandate includes investigating violations against civilians, identifying those responsible for these violations, and examining attacks on public institutions, as well as security personnel and the army.