Flights resume at Baghdad International Airport

Flights at Baghdad International Airport resumed on Sunday morning after dense fog briefly disrupted operations, an airport source told Shafaq News.

According to the source, authorities suspended air traffic in the early hours due to low visibility before conditions improved, allowing flights to return to normal.

Similar weather-related disruptions have affected several Iraqi airports in recent days, including Kirkuk, Najaf, and Basra, with operations restarting once visibility improved.

