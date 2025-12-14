President Barzani, Coalition representative address growing ISIS threat

Shafaq News – Erbil

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani on Sunday discussed the threat of ISIS in Iraq and the broader region with French General François Trico, France’s top representative to the Global Coalition.

According to a statement from the Kurdish Presidency, the meeting focused on strengthening ties between France, Iraq, and the Kurdistan Region, while also reviewing the role of the Coalition in maintaining security in Iraq.

سه‌رۆك نێچيرڤان بارزانى و شاندێكى سه‌ربازيى فه‌ره‌نسا دۆخى ئه‌منيى ناوچه‌كه‌ تاوتوێ ده‌كه‌نhttps://t.co/aRVDwDe1Ff pic.twitter.com/85izly9vHL — Kurdistan Region Presidency (@KurdistanRegion) December 14, 2025

In turn, General Trico reaffirmed France’s commitment to backing the Kurdistan Region along with its Peshmerga forces, the Kurdish military forces.

The meeting follows an earlier ISIS attack targeting a delegation from the Global Coalition near the central Syrian city of Palmyra. The attack resulted in the killing of two US service members and a civilian while wounding three other troops.