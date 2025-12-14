Iraq, US stress “continued coordination” on security challenges

Shafaq News – Baghdad

On Sunday, Iraqi caretaker Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani and US Chargé d’Affaires to Iraq Joshua Harris reviewed Baghdad-Washington coordination on regional stability.

According to a statement from Al-Sudani’s Office, the discussion focused on enhancing bilateral ties, expanding joint cooperation, and aligning positions on regional and international issues, with both sides stressing the need for “continued coordination” to address current challenges and maintain security.

Al-Sudani pointed to steady progress in Iraq’s relationship with the United States, driven by shared goals in economic growth, trade, and investment, emphasizing the importance of implementing existing agreements to “support development” and improve public services.

Harris, for his part, praised the planned conclusion of the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI), calling it a milestone that reflects Iraq’s transition into a “phase of stability, prosperity, and development,” and reiterated Washington’s commitment to supporting Iraq’s long-term reconstruction efforts.

UNAMI’s mandate, active since 2003, will formally end in December following its final extension at Baghdad’s request.

