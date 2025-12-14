Iraq security briefing: Killings, arrests, and narcotics network dismantled

Shafaq News

Below is a summary of key security and public safety incidents reported across Iraq on December 14, 2025.

Murder Arrests (Nineveh)

Nineveh police arrested two suspects accused of killing a civilian on the Mosul–Erbil highway in what authorities described as a tribal revenge attack. Police said the vehicle used in the crime was seized along with a Kalashnikov rifle. The suspects confessed during initial and judicial questioning and were detained under Article 406 of Iraq’s Penal Code.

Gold Theft Case Solved (Maysan)

Police in Maysan arrested two suspects involved in the theft of five kilograms of gold jewelry from a private residence. Authorities said the main suspect confessed, leading security forces to recover part of the stolen gold and arrest a second suspect who had concealed additional jewelry inside a relative’s home.

Suspect Arrested for Witchcraft and Fraud (Wasit)

Wasit police arrested a man accused of practicing sorcery and fraud under Article 456 of the Penal Code. A search of the suspect’s premises uncovered tools and materials allegedly used for occult practices, as well as illegally sold medications.

International Drug Network Dismantled (Basra)

Iraq’s National Security Service dismantled a transnational drug trafficking network and seized a clandestine crystal meth laboratory in Basra. Authorities arrested 17 suspects, including 14 foreign nationals, and confiscated approximately 20 kilograms of crystal meth along with eight liters of precursor chemicals. The operation spanned Basra, Baghdad, Najaf, and Diwaniyah and involved simultaneous raids that authorities said fully disrupted the network.

Murder Case Uncovered (Baghdad)

Police in Baghdad’s Karkh district solved a suspected death inside an unfinished building in Saydiya after a man falsely claimed the victim was his son. Investigators later determined the victim had been pushed from an upper level following a dispute. The suspect confessed and was detained under Article 405, while his father was also arrested for misleading investigators and attempting to conceal the crime.

Suicide Attempt Thwarted (Nineveh)

River police in Mosul rescued a 56-year-old man from Tel Afar who attempted to jump into the Tigris River. The man was pulled from the water and transferred to Salam Hospital, where his condition was reported as stable.

Shop Owner Shot Dead (Kirkuk)

A 51-year-old retired man was shot dead inside his shop in the Lilan subdistrict east of Kirkuk. Security forces cordoned off the area and launched an investigation, while the gunman fled the scene and remains at large.