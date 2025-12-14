Sunni Council urges parliament to meet before Dec. 25

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq’s National Political Council, which represents major Sunni blocs, on Sunday urged the president to convene the new parliament before December 25 to accelerate government formation following last month’s elections.

In a statement, the council—comprising Sunni groups that secured seats in the 2025 parliamentary vote, including Taqaddum (Progress) led by former Speaker Mohammed Al-Halbousi, the Sovereignty (Al-Siyada) Alliance under Khamis Al-Khanjar, Al-Azm (Determination Party) headed by Muthanna Al-Samarrai, and Al-Hasm Al-Watani led by Thabet Al-Abbasi—confirmed that leaders met at Al-Samarrai’s residence in Baghdad to align positions ahead of the next political phase.

The council also welcomed the Federal Supreme Court’s ratification of the results, praising the Independent High Electoral Commission and Judicial Electoral Panel for finalizing procedures for Iraq’s sixth parliamentary term.

According to the statement, members reviewed constitutional entitlements, outlined their vision for the incoming government, and discussed expected challenges during negotiations, while stressing the need to engage political partners and expedite cabinet formation based on a focused, responsive program.

Earlier today, the Federal Supreme Court officially endorsed the final election results. Under the constitution, the president must convene parliament within 15 days of ratification, after which lawmakers must elect the speaker, then the president, who will task a nominee with forming the new government.

Iraq’s power-sharing system assigns the premiership to a Shia, the speakership to a Sunni, and the presidency to a Kurd.

