Iraq’s speaker race takes shape as al-Samarrai gains ground

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq’s Sunni political forces narrowed the race for parliament speaker to a small group of contenders, with Muthanna al-Samarrai emerging as the frontrunner, while former Speaker Mohammed al-Halbousi has formally entered the contest, sources familiar with the talks told Shafaq News on Sunday.

The discussions were held under the umbrella of Iraq’s National Political Council, comprising Sunni groups that secured seats in the 2025 parliamentary elections, including Taqaddum (Progress) led by al-Halbousi, the Sovereignty (Al-Siyada) Alliance headed by Khamis al-Khanjar, Al-Azm (Determination Party) led by al-Samarrai, and Al-Hasm al-Watani, chaired by Defence Minister Thabet al-Abbasi.

Council leaders met on Sunday evening at al-Samarrai’s residence in Baghdad to finalize criteria for selecting a single Sunni nominee for the speakership and to discuss mechanisms for distributing parliamentary and cabinet entitlements in line with each bloc’s electoral weight.

Sources said the list of candidates has been reduced from six to three, with growing consensus around al-Samarrai as the most likely choice. Several participants cited his relatively moderate positions and stable relations across Sunni factions and with other political blocs, describing him as best placed to secure broader political acceptance.

Moreover, a source within the Taqaddum bloc said al-Halbousi had formally nominated himself for the post, alongside al-Samarrai and al-Abbasi, signaling a renewed bid by the former speaker to reclaim the position he previously held.

Negotiators also discussed the political cost of the speakership within Iraq’s informal power-sharing system. According to sources, the post carries an estimated value of 25 to 30 political points, while sovereign ministries are valued at roughly 15 points, with remaining portfolios to be allocated based on parliamentary representation.

Council leaders are expected to continue consultations over the coming days, with a final nominee likely to be announced within 10 days, sources said. The chosen candidate would then be presented to the Shiite Coordination Framework and Kurdish parties ahead of a formal announcement, in an effort to secure cross-bloc consensus.

Earlier, the National Political Council formally urged President Abdul Latif Rashid to set a date for the first session of the new parliament before December 25, per Article 54 of the constitution.

The developments come after Iraq’s Federal Supreme Court ratified the final election results, triggering constitutional deadlines that require parliament to convene within 15 days to elect its speaker and deputies, followed by the election of a president and the nomination of a prime minister to form the next government.