Iraq judiciary maps timeline for next parliament and government

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq’s Supreme Judicial Council on Sunday outlined constitutional deadlines governing the transitional phases for forming the country’s three authorities—the President, the Prime Minister, and the Speaker of Parliament—in line with the relevant constitutional articles.

According to a document issued by the council, the election of the speaker of parliament and two deputies must take place within 15 days, starting from the Federal Supreme Court’s ratification of the election results.

The document said the election of the president must follow within 30 days of the first parliamentary session after the election of the speaker and deputies.

It added that the designation of the prime minister must occur within 15 days of the president’s election, while the formation of the new government must be completed within 30 days of the prime minister’s designation.

Earlier today, the Federal Supreme Court, Iraq’s highest judicial authority, ratified the final results of the parliamentary elections held to select members of the Council of Representatives.