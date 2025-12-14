ISIS attack in Palmyra disrupts Syrian–Global Coalition talks

Shafaq News – Damascus

ISIS attack in Palmyra, central Syria, occurred during a meeting between security officials and a delegation from the US-Led Global Coalition, the Interior Ministry said on Sunday.

In a statement, the ministry said the assault was a deliberate attempt to undermine security and disrupt joint counterterrorism efforts between Syria and its partners.

The ministry pointed to its commitment to pursue those responsible through ongoing investigations and to continue coordination with the Coalition in the fight against ISIS.

Official statement on the terrorist attack in the city of Palmyra targeting a security meeting between the regional security leadership and a delegation from the international coalition, with condolences extended to the families of the victims.

US President Donald Trump later said the attack left two US soldiers and a civilian interpreter dead, along with three wounded US soldiers and warned of “very serious retaliation.”

ISIS remains active in Syria through dispersed sleeper cells that carry out low-profile operations in desert and border regions, particularly Deir Ez-Zor countryside, and eastern Hasakah, exploiting security gaps to regroup and expand despite sustained counterterrorism pressure.

