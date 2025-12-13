Trump vows retaliation after ISIS attack on US troops

Shafaq News – Washington / Damascus

US President Donald Trump warned of “very serious retaliation” on Saturday after an ISIS attack killed two US soldiers and a civilian interpreter in Syria’s central city of Palmyra.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump noted that three other soldiers sustained injuries, adding that the wounded troops were in stable condition.

US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth said the attacker was killed by partner forces, warning in a post on X that the United States would pursue and eliminate anyone who targets Americans anywhere in the world.

The savage who perpetrated this attack was killed by partner forces. Let it be known, if you target Americans — anywhere in the world — you will spend the rest of your brief, anxious life knowing the United States will hunt you, find you, and ruthlessly kill you. https://t.co/P7D9NrWpAL — Secretary of War Pete Hegseth (@SecWar) December 13, 2025

Earlier, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed that an ISIS gunman carried out an ambush in Syria that killed two US service members and a civilian contractor and wounded three troops.

US Special Envoy to Syria, Tom Barrack, condemned what he described as a “cowardly” terrorist ambush and reiterated Washington’s commitment to defeating terrorism alongside its Syrian partners.

I strongly condemn the cowardly terrorist ambush targeting a joint U.S.–Syrian government patrol in central Syria. We mourn the loss of three brave U.S. service members and civilian personnel and wish a speedy recovery to the Syrian troops wounded in the attack. We remain… https://t.co/RhuyUzRk7S — Ambassador Tom Barrack (@USAMBTurkiye) December 13, 2025

The attack occurred amid ongoing Global Coalition operations against ISIS in central Syria, where joint patrols and field missions continue to face sporadic threats in remote desert areas around Palmyra.

ISIS remains active in Syria through dispersed sleeper cells that carry out low-profile attacks in desert and border regions, particularly Deir Ez-Zor countryside, and eastern Hasakah, exploiting security gaps to regroup and expand despite sustained counterterrorism pressure.

