US airstrikes target ISIS camps in Syria

Shafaq News/ US forces attacked, on Saturday, camps belonging to ISIS organization in Syria.

A statement from the US Central Command (CENTCOM) mentioned that its forces “conducted a series of airstrikes against multiple known ISIS camps in Syria in the early morning of October 11.”

CENTCOM pointed out that “the strikes will disrupt the ability of ISIS to plan, organize, and conduct attacks against the United States, its allies and partners, and civilians throughout the region and beyond.”

“Our battle damage assessments are underway and do not indicate civilian casualties. We will provide updates as information is confirmed," the statement continued.

In 2014, ISIS seized control of extensive areas in Iraq and Syria, with its leader at the time, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, proclaiming an Islamic caliphate that spanned territories inhabited by millions of people.

At its peak, ISIS controlled approximately a third of Syria and 40% of Iraq. However, by December 2017, it had lost 95 percent of its territory, including major cities like Mosul in Iraq and Raqqa in Syria.

Despite being defeated in Syria in March 2019, ISIS sleeper cells continue to carry out deadly attacks against the Syrian army and members of the US-backed Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces.

In a report published in January, the UN said it estimated that the extremist group still has “between 3,000 and 5,000 fighters” in Iraq and Syria.