Hamas rejects disarmament, conditions Gaza truce on Israeli actions

Shafaq News – Gaza

Israel has yet to comply with the terms of the Sharm El-Sheikh agreement on the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, a Hamas official said on Saturday, rejecting any discussion of disarming the resistance while Israel remains present.

Ali Baraka, head of Hamas’ National Relations Department, told Shafaq News that the group could agree to a temporary truce if it serves Palestinian national interests.

Israeli media earlier cited a senior Israeli official as saying that the proposed international stabilization force (ISF) in Gaza would not be limited to Arab and Islamic countries, noting that several other states have offered training, advisory support, and funding but remain reluctant to deploy troops over concerns about potential clashes with Hamas.

Israel’s parliament recently advanced legislation linked to US President Donald Trump’s 20-point “Comprehensive Plan to End the Gaza Conflict,” which outlines a phased framework to end hostilities and reshape postwar governance in the enclave.

The plan calls for the disarmament of Hamas, the establishment of a temporary administrative authority in Gaza, the deployment of a multinational security force to replace Israeli troops, and the launch of reconstruction efforts alongside a further Israeli withdrawal from designated areas.

Read more: The War that Never Ends: A century in Palestine