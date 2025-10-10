Gaza factions rebuff foreign oversight

Shafaq News – Gaza

Hamas, Islamic Jihad, and the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) on Friday rejected any foreign oversight in Gaza, reaffirming their commitment to prisoners held by Israel.

In a joint statement following the announcement of the first phase of a ceasefire in the enclave, the three factions extended their “greetings to the support fronts in Yemen, Lebanon, Iran, and Iraq,” while also recognizing the efforts of mediators Egypt, Qatar, and Turkiye.

Urging the US to pressure Israel into adhering to all terms of the agreement, the factions emphasized that its implementation demands “high national vigilance and round-the-clock monitoring to ensure the success of this phase.”

They further called for the launch of a unified national political process involving all Palestinian parties, highlighting the objective of consolidating the Palestinian position and developing a comprehensive national strategy.

The statement comes after a recent ceasefire between Hamas and Israel that halted the conflict triggered on October 7, 2023. According to the enclave-run Health Ministry, the war claimed the lives of 67,211 Palestinians and wounded 169,961.

