Israeli artillery intensifies fire on southern Syria

Shafaq News – Damascus

Israeli forces stepped up their artillery strikes on Thursday, targeting several locations in Syria’s southwestern provinces of Daraa and Quneitra, particularly along the border strip.

Shafaq News’ correspondent in southern Syria reported that Israeli artillery fired around six shells at agricultural areas near the towns of Koya and Abdin in southwestern rural Daraa, with no casualties recorded, according to field information.

Israeli forces also targeted Tal al-Ahmar al-Sharqi in western rural Quneitra with five indirect-fire shells, our correspondent added. No reports of injuries were received.

The escalation follows a series of intensified Israeli bombardments and military movements in recent days. Since the collapse of Bashar al-Assad’s regime in late 2024, Israel has expanded operations inside Syria, carrying out ground incursions and airstrikes against weapons depots, vehicles, and armed groups, while deepening its presence in buffer zones established under the 1974 disengagement agreement.