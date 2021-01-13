Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Sixteen killed in the Israeli attack on Syria near the Iraqi borders

Category: World

Date: 2021-01-13T07:43:20+0000
Sixteen killed in the Israeli attack on Syria near the Iraqi borders

Shafaq News/ Israeli airstrikes killed Sixteen fighters from the Syrian Army and allies in eastern Syria on Wednesday, the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

The strikes targeted areas of Deir el-Zur and Abu Kamal close to Syria's border with Iraq. The Syrian Observatory said the strikes hit 18 sites of pro-Iranian militias, killing five Syrian army soldiers and eleven others from militias affiliated to it. 

The attack is the fourth in the past two weeks in a series of Israeli attacks on Iranian-backed sites throughout Syria. The targets were allegedly military training sites of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards, Hezbollah, and Fatimiyyun group.

The official Syrian news agency, SANA, announced that Israeli airforces targeted areas in Deir el-Zor and Abu Kamal at dawn on Wednesday. 

Israel has stepped up strikes on Syria in the last few months as part of a shadow war to undermine the Iranian military Power in Syria and hinder arms transfer to Hezbollah. 

The Israeli army had reportedly struck more than 500 targets in Syria, according to official Israeli statements a fortnight ago.

related

Israel strikes widely in Syria

Date: 2020-12-25 06:50:42
Israel strikes widely in Syria

Israel is concerned about UAE

Date: 2020-09-14 09:02:42
Israel is concerned about UAE

Israel and Bahrain agree to open embassies

Date: 2020-11-18 15:55:36
Israel and Bahrain agree to open embassies

Top White House Official Went to Syria for Hostage Talks

Date: 2020-10-19 06:22:08
Top White House Official Went to Syria for Hostage Talks

Israel: foiling hackers targeting defense industry

Date: 2020-08-12 17:46:35
Israel: foiling hackers targeting defense industry

The 2020 News Fixer Award went to Kamiran Sadoun from Syria

Date: 2020-12-04 16:10:27
The 2020 News Fixer Award went to Kamiran Sadoun from Syria

The Syrian air defense responds to "hostile targets" in Damascus' countryside

Date: 2020-08-03 21:17:29
The Syrian air defense responds to "hostile targets" in Damascus' countryside

Syria’ Derik celebrates Christmas

Date: 2020-12-25 13:14:03
Syria’ Derik celebrates Christmas