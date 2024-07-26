PMF dissolves northern operations command "Turkmen Force"

Shafaq News/ An official within the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) said Friday that the leadership decided to dissolve the Northern Operations Command, also known as the Turkmen Force.

The Turkmen Force "Northern Operations" was established alongside the formation of the PMF when ISIS seized and controlled several Iraqi governorates in 2014. It was responsible for protecting Turkmen areas in Saladin and Kirkuk and participated in numerous battles to liberate territories from ISIS control in Saladin, Kirkuk, and Nineveh.

The official told Shafaq News that the decision was issued by the leadership of the PMF and the General Staff, canceling the Northern Operations Command, previously led by Abu Reza Al-Najjar.

He did not reveal the reasons for the dissolution.