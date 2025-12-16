Adobe Firefly editor enables targeted video edits via text

Shafaq News – San Francisco

Adobe has rolled out a major update to its AI video tool Firefly, introducing a new editor that allows users to modify specific parts of a video through text prompts without regenerating entire clips, TechCrunch reported on Tuesday.

The update removes a key limitation in earlier versions that required creators to restart projects to apply changes, enabling precise adjustments to elements such as colors, camera angles, and objects, according to TechCrunch. A timeline interface now provides control over frames, audio, and other technical attributes.

First released in a private beta in October, the editor is now available to all users as Adobe expands Firefly’s capabilities amid broader developments in the AI image and video sector.

TechCrunch added that Adobe has also integrated third-party models into Firefly’s ecosystem, including Black Forest Labs’ FLUX.2 for image generation and Topaz Labs’ Astra for video upscaling to 1080p and 4K, while Firefly Video now supports more advanced camera-motion recreation.

